Brokers Set Expectations for CAE Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. CAE has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 12.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after purchasing an additional 538,838 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

