CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of CAE

Shares of CAE stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. CAE has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CAE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in CAE by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,832,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 127,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,004,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,216,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CAE by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,747,000 after buying an additional 413,389 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.