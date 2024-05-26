Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 43,581 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after buying an additional 480,518 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 38.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.