Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $980,646,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,553,000 after acquiring an additional 91,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,595,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.5 %

ZTS opened at $170.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.70.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

