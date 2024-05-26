Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,146 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after buying an additional 59,183 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.10. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.73 and a fifty-two week high of $191.55.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.