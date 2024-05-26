Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,507 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.02. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

