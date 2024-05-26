Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 55,817 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,817 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

DVN opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

