Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$66.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.77. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$69.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

