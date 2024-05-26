Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 121,987 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,597,000 after buying an additional 1,933,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,162,000 after buying an additional 385,801 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,947,000 after buying an additional 661,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

