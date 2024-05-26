Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 210,142 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 210,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. owned 0.19% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 366,660 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after buying an additional 468,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after buying an additional 143,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after buying an additional 551,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,583,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,905,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,502. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

