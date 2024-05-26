Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 448,467 AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 448,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,996,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. owned approximately 15.96% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at $111,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 105.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 342,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,631 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,097. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.