Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.82. 1,874,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

