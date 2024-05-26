Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Takes $12.97 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.52. 3,239,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,577,765. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

