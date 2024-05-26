Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,309 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,785 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $69,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 960.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,355 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.74.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,289. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.84. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

