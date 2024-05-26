Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 705 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.8% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,615. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.12.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

