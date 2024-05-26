Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 449 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.31. 541,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $236.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

