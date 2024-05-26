Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after buying an additional 1,485,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after buying an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,301,000 after buying an additional 807,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,467,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after buying an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,494. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

