Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,647,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 80,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $62.73. 937,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,835. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.