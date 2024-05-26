Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,982 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,266. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

