Cardano Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.51 billion and $230.90 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.81 or 0.05629533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00053792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,911,562,081 coins and its circulating supply is 35,689,544,011 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

