Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $160.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,396 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 1.00% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

