Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,712,000 after acquiring an additional 296,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,560,000 after purchasing an additional 289,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $444,487,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,033,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,034,000 after buying an additional 845,622 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.0 %

CARR stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. 2,161,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,807. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

