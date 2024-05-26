CashBackPro (CBP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $356,781.18

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $3.87 or 0.00005602 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $348.69 million and approximately $356,781.18 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,013.90 or 1.00023773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011550 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00112369 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003668 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,216,180 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.18749704 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $287,583.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

