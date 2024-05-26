Cencora (NYSE:COR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.350-13.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cencora also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.35-13.55 EPS.

COR stock opened at $218.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora has a 12-month low of $163.37 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.49.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.90.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,934,685 shares of company stock valued at $417,739,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

