Charles Thomas Mcmillen Sells 1,475 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $244,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Thomas Mcmillen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $244,850.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $158.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.59. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nexstar Media Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,323,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,576,000 after purchasing an additional 445,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after acquiring an additional 358,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,812,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after purchasing an additional 145,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.