Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires Shares of 14,551 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,296,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,746,000 after purchasing an additional 179,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.1 %

United States Steel stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 1,551,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

