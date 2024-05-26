Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $1.03 Million in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL owned 0.06% of Veeco Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,059,000 after purchasing an additional 450,685 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,201 shares of company stock worth $2,321,375. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VECO. Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of VECO traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 456,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,132. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Stories

