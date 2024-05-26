Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $2.71 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.56. 2,336,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,906,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

