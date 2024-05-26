Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $969,000 in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Sylvamo by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Price Performance

NYSE:SLVM traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.14. 164,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,160. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $699,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,566,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $699,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,951 shares of company stock worth $1,563,574 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

