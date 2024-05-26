Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New $869,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 128,477 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 126,298 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2,347.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 259,356 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE STWD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.94. 5,464,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,228. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

