Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 113,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 21,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

SBLK stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Stories

