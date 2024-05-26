Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.14. 719,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,985. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

