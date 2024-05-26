Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases Shares of 17,391 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Rambus comprises about 0.9% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Rambus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rambus by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. 1,279,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,369. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.18. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. Research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,063. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

