Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases Shares of 41,050 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 345,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,305,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,305,768.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,038 shares of company stock worth $1,337,339. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. 806,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

