Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Element Solutions makes up approximately 0.8% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,762,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after buying an additional 118,237 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. 1,518,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,864. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

