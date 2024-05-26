Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG) Insider Purchases C$257,520.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$257,520.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesapeake Gold alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of Chesapeake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$297,270.00.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE CKG opened at C$2.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.02. Chesapeake Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.06 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market cap of C$167.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.86.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold ( CVE:CKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.