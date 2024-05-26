CIBC Boosts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$6.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 2.4 %

TSE EDR opened at C$5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.98. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.94 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -514.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.76 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0341241 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$215,905.14. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

