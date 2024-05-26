CIBC Boosts Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target to $30.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target upped by CIBC from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $1,565,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,309 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

