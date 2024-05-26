CIBC Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

