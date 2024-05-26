Citigroup Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,260.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $1,030.00 to $1,260.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,123.49.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $893.19 and a 200-day moving average of $704.65. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $366.35 and a 52-week high of $1,064.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,922,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.