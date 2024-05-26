Citigroup Cuts WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $10.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WKME. Barclays reduced their target price on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.86.

WalkMe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. WalkMe has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $800.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of -0.10.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WalkMe by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in WalkMe by 6.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WalkMe by 9.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in WalkMe by 23.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in WalkMe by 14.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

