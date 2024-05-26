Citigroup Downgrades Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HIMS. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.69.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 6.6 %

HIMS opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,688.00 and a beta of 0.97. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at $66,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 594,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,738. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

