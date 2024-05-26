Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 286,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 124,567 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of C stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.58. 9,424,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,878,002. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.