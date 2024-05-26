Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.98) to GBX 425 ($5.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.77) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.34).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 463.20 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £697.07 million, a P/E ratio of 487.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 998.50 ($12.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 449.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 559.88.

In related news, insider Michael N. Biggs acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,330 ($15,671.07). In other news, insider Patricia Halliday bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £2,265 ($2,878.75). Also, insider Michael N. Biggs bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £12,330 ($15,671.07). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,668 shares of company stock worth $3,718,116. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

