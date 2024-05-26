Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Argus

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Argus from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $267.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,808,056,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733,326 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after buying an additional 4,933,527 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,342,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

