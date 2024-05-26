Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Reaches $4,101.22 (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $802.49 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $4,101.22 or 0.05991921 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 1,343,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,671 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.
