Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Cut by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 370,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 74,337 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,141. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

