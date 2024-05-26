Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 437.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 58,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,375,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,521,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.