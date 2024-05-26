Comerica Bank Acquires 497 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. 363,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

