Comerica Bank Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 635,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,726. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $46.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

